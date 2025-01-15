Record-Breaking Strikes: Mandhana and Rawal Propel India to Historic Total
Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal each scored a century, leading India to a record total of 435/5 against Ireland in the final women's ODI. Mandhana hit 135, while Rawal scored 154, partnering for a 233-run stand. Richa Ghosh added a quick 59 to further boost the total.
In a spectacular display of cricket, India's opening batters Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal each scored centuries, propelling the team to a historic total of 435/5 in their final women's ODI against Ireland on Wednesday.
Mandhana (135) and Rawal (154) shared a formidable 233-run partnership, setting a solid foundation after India decided to bat first. Their powerful performances marked a record-breaking milestone in the match.
Adding to the impressive tally, Richa Ghosh delivered a swift 59-run attack, pushing the total further as Ireland's bowlers, led by medium pacer Orla Prendergast who took 2/71, struggled to make significant inroads.
