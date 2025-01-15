Left Menu

Rohit Sharma's Uncertain Participation in Upcoming Ranji Trophy

Yashasvi Jaiswal has joined the Mumbai camp for the next Ranji Trophy round, while Rohit Sharma's participation remains uncertain. The Indian skipper's availability for the match against Jammu and Kashmir has not been confirmed yet, and selectors are expected to announce the squad on January 20.

India's cricket landscape is abuzz as opener Yashasvi Jaiswal joins the Mumbai camp for the upcoming Ranji Trophy round. However, all eyes are on Rohit Sharma, whose participation in the domestic series remains unconfirmed.

During a practice session at the Wankhede Stadium, Sharma batted with Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane, yet his return to the Ranji Trophy remains in question. The Indian skipper's involvement in the January 23 match against Jammu and Kashmir has not been determined, with selectors expected to unveil the squad on January 20.

A Mumbai Cricket Association official mentioned that selectors will assess player availability, including Sharma's, before squad announcement. Meanwhile, Jaiswal showcased his readiness with a practice session at Bandra Kurla Complex, as Rahane and Shivam Dube also impressed with their performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

