Thrilling Upsets and Showdowns at Australian Open: Day 4 Recap
Day four of the Australian Open witnessed riveting matches and notable upsets. Among the highlights, Djokovic advanced to the third round, and 19-year-old Jakub Mensik stunned Casper Ruud. Rain delays affected play, but the excitement continued under the closed roof at Rod Laver Arena.
Updated: 15-01-2025 17:11 IST
Day four of the Australian Open delivered a rollercoaster of tennis action, featuring surprising upsets and thrilling showdowns.
In a captivating duel, Novak Djokovic advanced to the third round, while young Jakub Mensik caused a major upset by defeating Casper Ruud. Rain delayed outdoor matches but under Rod Laver Arena's closed roof, the excitement persisted.
Other notable matches included Carlos Alcaraz's rapid victory, Naomi Osaka's fierce comeback, and Aryna Sabalenka's spirited fightback, ensuring a memorable day for spectators.
