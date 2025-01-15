Thrilling Upsets and Showdowns at Australian Open: Day 4 Recap

Day four of the Australian Open delivered a rollercoaster of tennis action, featuring surprising upsets and thrilling showdowns.

In a captivating duel, Novak Djokovic advanced to the third round, while young Jakub Mensik caused a major upset by defeating Casper Ruud. Rain delayed outdoor matches but under Rod Laver Arena's closed roof, the excitement persisted.

Other notable matches included Carlos Alcaraz's rapid victory, Naomi Osaka's fierce comeback, and Aryna Sabalenka's spirited fightback, ensuring a memorable day for spectators.

