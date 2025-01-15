Left Menu

Tennis Triumphs: Australian Open Day 4 Highlights

The Australian Open's fourth day featured impressive victories and thrilling contests. Key highlights include Spanish seed Badosa's upcoming clash with Ukrainian Kostyuk, Zverev's dominant win, and Djokovic's record-breaking performance. Rain caused delays, yet stars like Gauff and Alcaraz advanced, while veteran Siegemund pulled off an upset.

Melbourne | Updated: 15-01-2025 17:56 IST
The Australian Open's fourth day brought excitement as top seeds secured spots in the third round. Paula Badosa and Alexander Zverev delivered commanding performances against their opponents, setting up anticipated clashes with Marta Kostyuk and Jacob Fearnley, respectively.

Croatian Donna Vekic battled back from a set down to defeat Harriet Dart. Novak Djokovic marked a milestone by breaking Roger Federer's Grand Slam matches record, reaching the third round despite some weather-induced disruptions. Rain forced delays on outer courts, yet spirits remained high inside the arenas.

In a surprising twist, Laura Siegemund stunned Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, advancing in the women's bracket. Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff overcame challenges to pursue their title aspirations. As the tournament progresses, fans eagerly await more thrilling matches.

