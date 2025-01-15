Reigniting Sindhu's Spark: Coach Irwansyah's Vision for Glory

Indonesian coach Irwansyah Adi Pratama is determined to not only improve PV Sindhu's badminton skills but also reignite her competitive spirit, hoping she can regain her dominance in women's singles. Irwansyah has been assigned by the Badminton Association of India to push Sindhu towards becoming more aggressive, emphasizing speed and power.

Despite a challenging period marred by injuries, Sindhu, who has previously partnered with a slew of renowned coaches, has shown potential by reaching the finals at the 2023 Spain Masters and the Malaysia Masters Super 500. Irwansyah, instrumental in the rise of players like Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, aims to develop a strong rapport with Sindhu to help her enjoy the sport and build confidence.

Irwansyah stresses that Sindhu's success hinges on discipline, training, and the support of a comprehensive team, including strength, conditioning, and nutrition experts. With just over a week since taking up the role, he remains optimistic about Sindhu's potential to reach new heights.

(With inputs from agencies.)