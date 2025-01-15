Nigeria Shines in ICC Women's U19 World Cup Warm-Ups

Nigeria asserted dominance in the ICC Women's U19 World Cup warm-up match by effortlessly chasing Scotland's target of 62 in merely 11.3 overs at the Royal Selangor Club, according to the ICC report. In another encounter, New Zealand recovered from a defeat against the USA to overpower the West Indies confidently at the UKM Oval.

The USA maintained a perfect start with a victory over Nepal. The day also saw triumphant morning outings for teams like Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, with the latter securing a win in a Super Over against England. Wins were also recorded by Ireland, Australia, and India alongside Nigeria.

In Nigeria's assertive win, Lilian Ude claimed 3/15, aiding opening bowlers Peace Usen and Muhibat Amusa. Despite Pippa Sproul's 25-run attempt, Scotland succumbed, with Nigeria's captain Piety closing the chase efficiently, scoring an unbeaten 28 off just 16 deliveries, alongside Victory Igbinedion who made a significant 25.

England, struggling at 66/8, managed a recovery to 113/9 through Prisha Thanawala and Tilly Corteen-Coleman's partnership. Phoebe Brett and Davina Perrin ensured vigorous defense of the total, culminating in a dramatic finish with Charlotte Lambert's crucial run-out.

New Zealand's success against the West Indies was bolstered by Emma McLeod and Kate Irwin's innings, guiding them to 151. The team's bowlers shared seven wickets to bowl out the opponent for 72, reflecting their comprehensive performance.

The USA dominated Nepal by restricting them to 58, comfortably achieving the target. Six American bowlers shared the wickets, with Isani Vaghela steering the team to victory despite notable spells by Nepal's Riya Sharma.

At the Kolej Tuanku Ja'afar Ground, Limansa Thilakaratne's five-wicket haul secured Sri Lanka's win despite a spirited performance from Samoa. Australia posted 137, as players including Kate Pelle and others used their time effectively. India clinched a rain-affected victory over South Africa by six wickets via the DLS method.

