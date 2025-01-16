Thrilling Upsets and Victories Mark Australian Open Day 5

The fifth day of the Australian Open featured thrilling matches and notable performances. Kazakhstani sixth seed Elena Rybakina displayed her prowess by easily overcoming American teenager Iva Jovic with a scoreline of 6-0 6-3.

Emma Raducanu emerged victorious against Amanda Anisimova and will now face world number two, Iga Swiatek. The 2021 U.S. Open champion battled through a hip issue to secure her spot in the third round.

Other performances of the day included Polish second seed Iga Swiatek and Tunisian Ons Jabeur both advancing in straight sets. As the tournament progresses, fans eagerly anticipate more intense showdowns and surprises on the court.

(With inputs from agencies.)