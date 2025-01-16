Left Menu

Thrills and Surprises on Day Five of the Australian Open

The fifth day of the Australian Open saw numerous highlights with players like Frances Tiafoe and Hubert Hurkacz facing surprising exits, while big names such as Iga Swiatek and Novak Djokovic solidified their progress. Emma Raducanu's advance set up a compelling clash against Swiatek, promising more excitement in Melbourne.

The fifth day of the Australian Open provided high drama as players battled for a spot in the next rounds. Hungary's Fabian Marozsan delivered a stunning performance, upsetting American Frances Tiafoe in a gripping five-set match.

On the other hand, Ukraine's Elina Svitolina had a comfortable win over Caroline Dolehide, securing her place in the tournament. In a highly anticipated match, Emma Raducanu defeated Amanda Anisimova to set up an electrifying matchup against the world number two, Iga Swiatek.

The action-packed day also saw veterans like Novak Djokovic advancing with ease, while upsets were the theme for others, including Hubert Hurkacz. As top seeds like Taylor Fritz and Daniil Medvedev hit the courts, fans remained eager for more intense tennis action at Melbourne Park.

