Rising Star Saim Ayub Aims for Swift Recovery in London

Saim Ayub, Pakistan's promising cricket opener, is spending this month in London undergoing rehabilitation for an ankle injury. Under the guidance of top sports injury specialists, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is optimistic that Ayub will recover in time for the upcoming Champions Trophy.

The young cricketer sustained an ankle fracture while fielding during a Test match against South Africa. After a preliminary assessment recommended six weeks of rest, Ayub was sent directly to London for a second opinion from specialists.

The PCB noted that Ayub will return to Pakistan following the removal of his ankle brace, provided it aligns with specialist advice. His inclusion in the provisional squad for the Champions Trophy underscores his talent, as he has been highlighted by notable figures like Nasser Hussain as a future global cricket star.

