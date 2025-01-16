Left Menu

Rising Star Saim Ayub Aims for Swift Recovery in London

Young cricket talent Saim Ayub, the opener for Pakistan, has been undergoing rehabilitation for an ankle injury in London. The PCB remains confident in his return before the Champions Trophy. Ayub's recent performances have placed him as one of the potential future stars in cricket alongside other global talents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 16-01-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 19:19 IST
Rising Star Saim Ayub Aims for Swift Recovery in London
Saim Ayub
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Saim Ayub, Pakistan's promising cricket opener, is spending this month in London undergoing rehabilitation for an ankle injury. Under the guidance of top sports injury specialists, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is optimistic that Ayub will recover in time for the upcoming Champions Trophy.

The young cricketer sustained an ankle fracture while fielding during a Test match against South Africa. After a preliminary assessment recommended six weeks of rest, Ayub was sent directly to London for a second opinion from specialists.

The PCB noted that Ayub will return to Pakistan following the removal of his ankle brace, provided it aligns with specialist advice. His inclusion in the provisional squad for the Champions Trophy underscores his talent, as he has been highlighted by notable figures like Nasser Hussain as a future global cricket star.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025