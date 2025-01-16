Rising Star Saim Ayub Aims for Swift Recovery in London
Young cricket talent Saim Ayub, the opener for Pakistan, has been undergoing rehabilitation for an ankle injury in London. The PCB remains confident in his return before the Champions Trophy. Ayub's recent performances have placed him as one of the potential future stars in cricket alongside other global talents.
- Pakistan
Saim Ayub, Pakistan's promising cricket opener, is spending this month in London undergoing rehabilitation for an ankle injury. Under the guidance of top sports injury specialists, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is optimistic that Ayub will recover in time for the upcoming Champions Trophy.
The young cricketer sustained an ankle fracture while fielding during a Test match against South Africa. After a preliminary assessment recommended six weeks of rest, Ayub was sent directly to London for a second opinion from specialists.
The PCB noted that Ayub will return to Pakistan following the removal of his ankle brace, provided it aligns with specialist advice. His inclusion in the provisional squad for the Champions Trophy underscores his talent, as he has been highlighted by notable figures like Nasser Hussain as a future global cricket star.
