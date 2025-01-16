Left Menu

Kiran George: Rising Phoenix in Badminton's Arena

Kiran George, a talented 24-year-old badminton player from Kerala, has reached the quarterfinals of the BWF Super 750 tournament at the India Open. Despite significant struggles and inconsistencies in his career, his resilience and perseverance have paid off, marking an important milestone in his journey.

Updated: 16-01-2025 21:10 IST
Kiran George expressed gratitude to God after securing his place in the quarterfinals of the BWF Super 750 tournament at the India Open. The 24-year-old from Kerala delivered remarkable performances, marking a key milestone in his career.

Despite challenging beginnings, Kiran seized a late entry into the tournament, defeating Japan's Yushi Tanaka in a dramatic first round. His determination was evident as he clinched victory in a grueling battle lasting over an hour.

Kiran's journey in badminton has seen highs and lows, battling inconsistency even after winning titles like the Odisha Open Super 100 and Indonesia Masters. Under coaching guidance, he focused on maintaining composure, a skill that served him well in his recent success.

