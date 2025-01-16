Sports Frenzy: Stunners, Records, and Partnerships Shape the Week

This week's sports landscape delivered high-stakes drama and strategic moves. In tennis, Novak Djokovic continues his quest for an 11th Australian Open title, while surprise victories and familiar rivalries intensify the competition.

Basketball sees the rise of Unrivaled, a new 3x3 league featuring top WNBA talents meeting domestic demand, while in a stunning NBA event, the Clippers achieved a record-breaking victory margin.

In other news, Tennessee's James Pearce Jr. declared for the NFL draft, and LIV Golf struck a major media rights deal with Fox Sports, ensuring extensive coverage of their competitions stateside.

(With inputs from agencies.)