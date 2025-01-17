Sporting Showdowns and Surprising Turns in World Sports

Tennis prodigy Learner Tien pulled off a remarkable upset at the Australian Open, defeating Daniil Medvedev and indulging in a pizza to celebrate. The 19-year-old American heads to the third round after a grueling five-set match against the fifth-seeded Russian.

Rory McIlroy views the recent CEO change at LIV Golf as a positive shift amidst ongoing negotiations with the PGA Tour. While progress on the framework agreement remains slow, tensions have eased compared to the early days of LIV's emergence.

In somber news, beloved sportscaster and actor Bob Uecker has passed away at the age of 90. Known for his humorous take on his baseball career, Uecker became a cherished figure in Milwaukee and a broadcasting legend.

(With inputs from agencies.)