Heavy Fog Delays Crucial Cricket Test Clash

Dense fog delays the crucial cricket test between Pakistan and the West Indies, both at the bottom of the World Test Championship. Pakistan fields a spin-heavy team against a struggling West Indies side, amid key player changes and a focus on strategic pitch conditions.

The start of the pivotal cricket test match between Pakistan and the West Indies faced unexpected delays caused by heavy fog on Friday.

As both teams languish at the bottom of the World Test Championship standings, with Pakistan in 8th place and West Indies in 9th, their performance in this match gains distinctive importance. With Australia and South Africa already clinching qualification for the upcoming WTC final set for June 11-15 at Lord's, the pressure mounts on these teams to improve their standing.

Pakistan seeks a comeback following a series of losses, while the West Indies struggles to register a test series victory in the current WTC cycle. Noteworthy is Pakistan's strategic deployment of a spin-heavy lineup, featuring debutant Mohammad Hurraira, anticipating pivotal challenges for the West Indies on a specially crafted spin-friendly pitch.

