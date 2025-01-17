Triumphant Yazeed Al-Rajhi Claims Historic Dakar Victory

Local hero Yazeed Al-Rajhi secured his first Dakar title on Friday, finishing the grueling 12-stage rally nearly four minutes ahead of Henk Lategan, with Red Bull KTM's Daniel Sanders triumphing in the motorcycle category. Al-Rajhi's victory marks a historic first for a Saudi Arabian in this prestigious rally.

South Africa's Lategan, unable to close a six-minute gap on Al-Rajhi during the final stage in Shubaytah, displayed impressive skill but was ultimately bested by the Saudi contender. Originally an intercontinental event from Paris to Dakar, the rally shifted to Saudi Arabia in 2020 due to security concerns.

Amid emotional festivities, Al-Rajhi celebrated this groundbreaking win with his teammates. "It's not an easy race," he commented. Meanwhile, Lategan, finishing just shy of victory, expressed optimism about future competitions. In the motorcycle sector, Sanders clinched his title as second Australian victor, leaving rivals in the dust.

