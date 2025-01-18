Monfils Masterclass: Frenchman Upsets Fritz at Australian Open

Veteran French tennis player Gael Monfils turned back time with a remarkable victory over fourth seed Taylor Fritz at the Australian Open, securing a spot in the tournament's last 16.

Despite the initial setback of losing the first set, the 38-year-old Monfils rallied with a tactical display and fierce determination, securing a thrilling 3-6 7-5 7-6(1) 6-4 win in the Melbourne sunshine.

Monfils' defensive resilience and strategic prowess proved too much for Fritz, and a jubilant Monfils celebrated his triumph. He now faces the winner of the match between American Ben Shelton and Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in the upcoming round.

(With inputs from agencies.)