Monfils Masterclass: Frenchman Upsets Fritz at Australian Open

Veteran tennis player Gael Monfils exhibited a stunning performance at the Australian Open by defeating fourth seed Taylor Fritz. At 38, Monfils showcased incredible skill and resilience, bouncing back after an initial set loss to secure his place in the last 16 with a 3-6 7-5 7-6(1) 6-4 victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 18-01-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 11:52 IST
Veteran French tennis player Gael Monfils turned back time with a remarkable victory over fourth seed Taylor Fritz at the Australian Open, securing a spot in the tournament's last 16.

Despite the initial setback of losing the first set, the 38-year-old Monfils rallied with a tactical display and fierce determination, securing a thrilling 3-6 7-5 7-6(1) 6-4 win in the Melbourne sunshine.

Monfils' defensive resilience and strategic prowess proved too much for Fritz, and a jubilant Monfils celebrated his triumph. He now faces the winner of the match between American Ben Shelton and Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in the upcoming round.

