Wankhede Stadium Celebrates 50 Years of Cricketing Glories

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis applauds the Mumbai Cricket Association's golden jubilee celebration of Wankhede Stadium. Starting January 12, the week-long event honors significant cricketing moments and legends. The anniversary underscores Wankhede's legacy as a cornerstone of Indian cricket history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 12:42 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (ANI File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis extended his congratulations to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and cricket enthusiasts as Wankhede Stadium marks its 50th anniversary, according to an MCA release. The week-long celebration commenced on January 12, culminating in a grand event set for Sunday.

CM Fadnavis expressed his delight over the golden jubilee celebrations, emphasizing Wankhede Stadium's emotional significance for Indian cricket fans, as conveyed in a letter quoted in an MCA release. He highlighted the stadium's rich history, recalling moments such as Sachin Tendulkar's retirement, India's 2011 World Cup victory, and Ravi Shastri's six sixes.

As part of the commemorations, MCA has honored past and present Mumbai team captains, organized a Polly Umrigar Health Camp, and recognized the stadium's first-class match team from 1974 with financial awards. MCA President Ajinkya Naik expressed gratitude for CM Fadnavis' support and highlighted the goal of inspiring future generations through Mumbai's illustrious cricket legacy.
A grand event featuring cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, and others will take place, promising performances by Ajay-Atul, Avadhoot Gupte, and a spectacular laser show.

(With inputs from agencies.)

