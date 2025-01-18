Japanese Star Aemu Oyama Joins Manchester City Women's Team

Aemu Oyama, a 20-year-old midfielder from Japan, has officially signed with Manchester City on a two-and-a-half-year deal, as announced by the Women's Super League team on Saturday. Joining from Waseda University, Oyama is viewed as one of Japan's brightest young talents.

Upon signing, Oyama expressed her desire to play in the Champions League and contribute immediately to her new team. Therese Sjogran, City's Women's Director of Football, praised Oyama's technical prowess and potential impact.

Oyama's career began with Tokyo Verdy Beleza in Japan's WE League, where she made history as the league's youngest goalscorer. On the international stage, she played a vital role in Japan's U-20 national team, showcasing her abilities at the U-20 Women's World Cup.

