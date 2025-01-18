Left Menu

Japanese Star Aemu Oyama Joins Manchester City Women's Team

Aemu Oyama, a promising Japanese midfielder, has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Manchester City in the Women's Super League. Oyama, 20, transfers from Waseda University and dreams of playing in the Champions League. Known for her technical skills, she debuted with Tokyo Verdy Beleza and has shone in international competitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 15:32 IST
Japanese Star Aemu Oyama Joins Manchester City Women's Team

Aemu Oyama, a 20-year-old midfielder from Japan, has officially signed with Manchester City on a two-and-a-half-year deal, as announced by the Women's Super League team on Saturday. Joining from Waseda University, Oyama is viewed as one of Japan's brightest young talents.

Upon signing, Oyama expressed her desire to play in the Champions League and contribute immediately to her new team. Therese Sjogran, City's Women's Director of Football, praised Oyama's technical prowess and potential impact.

Oyama's career began with Tokyo Verdy Beleza in Japan's WE League, where she made history as the league's youngest goalscorer. On the international stage, she played a vital role in Japan's U-20 national team, showcasing her abilities at the U-20 Women's World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025