FIFA Bans Venezuelan Soccer Official for Financial Misconduct

In a decisive move against financial misconduct, FIFA has banned Venezuelan soccer official Manuel Álvarez from the sport for the next five years. The ban comes alongside a hefty fine nearing USD 1 million.

Álvarez, serving as the secretary general of the Venezuelan soccer federation, allegedly facilitated the misappropriation and misuse of funds belonging to both the federation and FIFA, as announced by the organization's governing body.

FIFA's ethics committee accused Álvarez of violating the duty of loyalty and general duties under its code of ethics. While the details of the misconduct remain undisclosed, FIFA's standard funding of USD 2 million annually to federations underscores the gravity of the breach.

The verdict, issued late Friday, still leaves questions on the enforcement of the fine should Álvarez choose not to return to the soccer world. Venezuela, notably the sole South American federation under CONMEBOL never to have played in the men's World Cup, faces yet another challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)