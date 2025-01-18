FIFA Bans Venezuelan Soccer Official for Financial Misconduct
FIFA has imposed a five-year ban and nearly USD 1 million fine on Manuel Álvarez, a Venezuelan soccer official, for financial misconduct involving misappropriation of funds. Álvarez was found in breach of key ethical codes. Details of the financial wrongdoing have not been disclosed.
- Country:
- Switzerland
In a decisive move against financial misconduct, FIFA has banned Venezuelan soccer official Manuel Álvarez from the sport for the next five years. The ban comes alongside a hefty fine nearing USD 1 million.
Álvarez, serving as the secretary general of the Venezuelan soccer federation, allegedly facilitated the misappropriation and misuse of funds belonging to both the federation and FIFA, as announced by the organization's governing body.
FIFA's ethics committee accused Álvarez of violating the duty of loyalty and general duties under its code of ethics. While the details of the misconduct remain undisclosed, FIFA's standard funding of USD 2 million annually to federations underscores the gravity of the breach.
The verdict, issued late Friday, still leaves questions on the enforcement of the fine should Álvarez choose not to return to the soccer world. Venezuela, notably the sole South American federation under CONMEBOL never to have played in the men's World Cup, faces yet another challenge.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- FIFA
- Manuel Álvarez
- Venezuela
- soccer
- financial misconduct
- ban
- CONMEBOL
- World Cup
- ethics
- fine
ALSO READ
India's Rural-Urban Consumption Gap Narrowing: SBI Report
Transforming Urban Mumbai: Slum Redevelopment and Infrastructure Boost
Delhi's Development Drive: Urban Revitalization Under Modi's Leadership
World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward
ISKCON Kolkata Prays for Peace: A Call to End Violence in Bangladesh