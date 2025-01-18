Teen Titans: Learner Tien's Dazzling Australian Open Debut

Teenage tennis marvel Learner Tien made history on Saturday by reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open, marking the youngest male achievement in 20 years. The future star of American tennis illuminated Melbourne Park, overcoming French player Corentin Moutet in a straight-set victory.

Tien, only recently 19, showcased his talent and determination throughout the tournament, notably defeating last year's runner-up, Daniil Medvedev, in a thrilling five-set match in the second round. His next challenge will be against the unseeded Italian, Lorenzo Sonego, as he aims for a quarter-final spot.

Fellow American and training partner Alex Michelsen also advanced, cementing a successful run for U.S. players in Australia. Meanwhile, Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul have joined this impressive group, underscoring the auspicious potential of American players at this prestigious Grand Slam event.

