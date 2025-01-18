Cricket Feasts Return: India vs England T20I Series Begins at Eden Gardens

Kolkata is set to reignite its cricket fervor as Team India and the visiting England squad arrive for their T20I series opener at Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

The iconic venue hosts its first T20 International in nearly three years, with a series comprising five T20Is and three ODIs, all serving as warm-ups for the Champions Trophy scheduled next month in Pakistan and Dubai.

Both teams have planned practice sessions in the city before the series opener, with subsequent matches in Chennai, Mumbai, Nagpur, Cuttack, and Ahmedabad. The Cricket Association of Bengal anticipates a bustling stadium, underscoring the event's importance and the return of cricket fever to the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)