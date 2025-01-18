Left Menu

Ankita Raina Shines in ITF W50 Doubles Victory

Indian tennis star Ankita Raina clinched her first doubles title in nine months at the ITF W50 event alongside British partner Naiktha Bains. The duo triumphed over Americans Jessie Aney and Jessica Failla in a tense, exhilarating final, marking a significant comeback for Raina after earlier singles exit.

Updated: 18-01-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 20:05 IST
In a remarkable comeback performance, India's leading tennis player Ankita Raina secured her first doubles title in nine months. Partnering with Britain's Naiktha Bains, the dynamic duo emerged victorious in the ITF W50 event held at the DLTA Complex on Saturday.

Defying odds as unseeded entrants, Raina and Bains defeated the fourth-seeded American pair of Jessie Aney and Jessica Failla in a gripping final that lasted one hour and 42 minutes. The match concluded with a score of 6-4, 3-6, 10-8, solidifying the Indo-British team's well-earned triumph.

This is Raina's first doubles victory since her triumph at the Kashiwa event in Japan the previous April, when she partnered with Taipei's Chia Yi Tsao. The compelling win marked a high point in Raina's career, compensating for her singles event exit in the first round.

