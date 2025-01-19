Sports Triumphs and Challenges: A Global Update

In a feat celebrated across the football world, Andy Reid has become the fourth coach to achieve 300 career wins, following the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the Houston Texans.

Meanwhile, in tennis, Carlos Alcaraz moved into the Australian Open quarter-finals as opponent Jack Draper retired due to injury, and Coco Gauff overcame Belinda Bencic in a thrilling comeback.

In other sports updates, the Atlanta Falcons appointed Jeff Ulbrich as defensive coordinator, while the NBA saw the Hawks edge past the Celtics in overtime, adding excitement to the league's dynamic season.

(With inputs from agencies.)