India's Champions Trophy Squad: Missing the 'X-Factor'

Suresh Raina, former Indian all-rounder, expressed concern over the absence of middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav from the upcoming Champions Trophy squad. He remarked that Yadav's inclusion would have introduced an essential 'X-factor' in Dubai, where India's matches are set to be held.

The squad announced on Saturday surprisingly left out big names like Suryakumar Yadav and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj. Raina criticized these omissions, advocating for Siraj's recall if Jasprit Bumrah remains unfit. Meanwhile, young Shubman Gill has been appointed vice-captain, marking a strategic move for the team's future.

With the Dubai pitches known for their slow turn, Raina stressed the importance of bowlers like Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya. Despite the challenges posed by player injuries and conditions, Raina remains optimistic about India's capacity to clinch the title, having full faith in Rohit Sharma's leadership.

