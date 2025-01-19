Left Menu

India's Champions Trophy Squad: Missing the 'X-Factor'

Suresh Raina highlights the absence of Suryakumar Yadav, a vital player in India's Champions Trophy squad. He believes Yadav's inclusion would have provided the 'X-factor'. Alongside him, Mohammed Siraj is also omitted. Raina pins hopes on top-order players and emphasizes young talents like Shubman Gill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 14:34 IST
India's Champions Trophy Squad: Missing the 'X-Factor'
Suryakumar Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Suresh Raina, former Indian all-rounder, expressed concern over the absence of middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav from the upcoming Champions Trophy squad. He remarked that Yadav's inclusion would have introduced an essential 'X-factor' in Dubai, where India's matches are set to be held.

The squad announced on Saturday surprisingly left out big names like Suryakumar Yadav and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj. Raina criticized these omissions, advocating for Siraj's recall if Jasprit Bumrah remains unfit. Meanwhile, young Shubman Gill has been appointed vice-captain, marking a strategic move for the team's future.

With the Dubai pitches known for their slow turn, Raina stressed the importance of bowlers like Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya. Despite the challenges posed by player injuries and conditions, Raina remains optimistic about India's capacity to clinch the title, having full faith in Rohit Sharma's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025