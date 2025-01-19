India's Champions Trophy Squad: Missing the 'X-Factor'
Suresh Raina highlights the absence of Suryakumar Yadav, a vital player in India's Champions Trophy squad. He believes Yadav's inclusion would have provided the 'X-factor'. Alongside him, Mohammed Siraj is also omitted. Raina pins hopes on top-order players and emphasizes young talents like Shubman Gill.
Suresh Raina, former Indian all-rounder, expressed concern over the absence of middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav from the upcoming Champions Trophy squad. He remarked that Yadav's inclusion would have introduced an essential 'X-factor' in Dubai, where India's matches are set to be held.
The squad announced on Saturday surprisingly left out big names like Suryakumar Yadav and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj. Raina criticized these omissions, advocating for Siraj's recall if Jasprit Bumrah remains unfit. Meanwhile, young Shubman Gill has been appointed vice-captain, marking a strategic move for the team's future.
With the Dubai pitches known for their slow turn, Raina stressed the importance of bowlers like Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya. Despite the challenges posed by player injuries and conditions, Raina remains optimistic about India's capacity to clinch the title, having full faith in Rohit Sharma's leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
