Djokovic Dismisses Lehecka to Set Up Alcaraz Showdown

In a commanding display at the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic swept past Czech's Jiri Lehecka to book his place in the quarter-finals against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz.

Facing the Czech 24th seed, Djokovic won 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) at a packed Rod Laver Arena, strengthening his bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title and an 11th Melbourne triumph.

The Serbian's dominant performance saw him equal Roger Federer's all-time record of 15 quarter-final appearances at Melbourne Park, as he smoothly advanced with a match-clinching forehand and serve.

(With inputs from agencies.)