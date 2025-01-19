Chelsea and Arsenal Dominate Women's Super League Return

In the Women's Super League, Chelsea showcased their dominance with a resounding 5-0 victory over West Ham United. The match saw goals from Catarina Macario, Erin Cuthbert, Aggie Beever-Jones, Sandy Baltimore, and a late own goal by Amber Tysiak. This win solidifies Chelsea's unbeaten run this season.

Arsenal mirrored Chelsea's success, defeating Crystal Palace by the same scoreline. Leah Williamson opened the scoring for the Gunners, followed by a four-goal second-half surge. Arsenal's win propels them to second in the league standings, just ahead of Manchester City.

The action-packed weekend also featured Liverpool's 2-1 triumph over Brighton & Hove Albion, while Everton and Aston Villa ended in a 1-1 draw. As the league resumed after the Christmas break, fans were treated to thrilling matches across the board.

(With inputs from agencies.)