Chelsea and Arsenal Dominate Women's Super League Return

Chelsea and Arsenal emerged victorious with impressive 5-0 wins against West Ham United and Crystal Palace, respectively, in the Women's Super League. Chelsea top the standings with 31 points from 11 games, while Arsenal moved to second place, a win ahead of Manchester City.

Updated: 19-01-2025 22:59 IST
In the Women's Super League, Chelsea showcased their dominance with a resounding 5-0 victory over West Ham United. The match saw goals from Catarina Macario, Erin Cuthbert, Aggie Beever-Jones, Sandy Baltimore, and a late own goal by Amber Tysiak. This win solidifies Chelsea's unbeaten run this season.

Arsenal mirrored Chelsea's success, defeating Crystal Palace by the same scoreline. Leah Williamson opened the scoring for the Gunners, followed by a four-goal second-half surge. Arsenal's win propels them to second in the league standings, just ahead of Manchester City.

The action-packed weekend also featured Liverpool's 2-1 triumph over Brighton & Hove Albion, while Everton and Aston Villa ended in a 1-1 draw. As the league resumed after the Christmas break, fans were treated to thrilling matches across the board.

