Women's Super League Drama: Chelsea Dominates, City Falls

Chelsea and Arsenal each secured dominant 5-0 victories while Manchester City fell to a 4-2 derby defeat against Manchester United in the Women's Super League. Chelsea leads the table, Arsenal moves to second, and City drops to fourth, facing a blow to their title aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 02:38 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 02:38 IST
Chelsea and Arsenal both claimed resounding 5-0 victories, while Manchester City stumbled in a 4-2 derby defeat to Manchester United, shaking up the Women's Super League standings after the Christmas break. Chelsea's commanding performance against West Ham United sees them remain at the helm with 31 points from 11 games.

This decisive victory leaves Chelsea seven points clear of Arsenal, who moved to second after dominating Crystal Palace. Meanwhile, Ella Toone's exceptional hat-trick helped Manchester United leap past City into third place, leaving City nine points behind the leaders, effectively dampening their title pursuits.

Sunday's late match was riveting as Manchester United, historically unsuccessful away against City, surged to a 3-0 lead. Despite City's comeback efforts, Toone's early second-half goal secured the win for United. Liverpool also marked a victorious start to the season's second half, narrowly defeating Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1.

