Sinner Overcomes Illness to Claim Quarter-Finals Spot

Defending Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner demonstrated remarkable tenacity as he overcame both a debilitating illness and rival Holger Rune to secure his place in the quarter-finals on Monday. Sinner claimed a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory, advancing to this stage for the third time in his career.

The 23-year-old initially seemed poised for a straightforward win, breezing through the opening set within 33 minutes. However, he struggled physically in the second set, notably appearing weakened after a challenging return. "I wasn't feeling really well today," admitted Sinner post-match, acknowledging his on-court challenges.

Despite these setbacks, Sinner's resilience shone through as he fought back, notably during a thrilling 37-shot rally in the third set. Although Rune pushed Sinner to his limits, the Italian's tactical play and timely medical intervention helped him regain momentum, securing a spot in the last eight. Sinner now faces a match against either Alex de Minaur or Alex Michelsen, undoubtedly buoyed by his unwavering resolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)