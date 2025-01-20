Sinner Overcomes Illness to Claim Quarter-Finals Spot
Defending champion Jannik Sinner battled illness and opponent Holger Rune to secure a place in the Australian Open quarter-finals. Despite physical struggles, Sinner maintained composure to win 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. He equaled an Italian record by reaching a Grand Slam quarter-final for the tenth time.
Defending Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner demonstrated remarkable tenacity as he overcame both a debilitating illness and rival Holger Rune to secure his place in the quarter-finals on Monday. Sinner claimed a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory, advancing to this stage for the third time in his career.
The 23-year-old initially seemed poised for a straightforward win, breezing through the opening set within 33 minutes. However, he struggled physically in the second set, notably appearing weakened after a challenging return. "I wasn't feeling really well today," admitted Sinner post-match, acknowledging his on-court challenges.
Despite these setbacks, Sinner's resilience shone through as he fought back, notably during a thrilling 37-shot rally in the third set. Although Rune pushed Sinner to his limits, the Italian's tactical play and timely medical intervention helped him regain momentum, securing a spot in the last eight. Sinner now faces a match against either Alex de Minaur or Alex Michelsen, undoubtedly buoyed by his unwavering resolve.
(With inputs from agencies.)
