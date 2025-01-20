Left Menu

Sizzling Showdowns: Sinner and Shelton Advance in Australian Open

Top seed Jannik Sinner and 22-year-old Ben Shelton advance to the Australian Open quarterfinals. Despite fitness struggles and Melbourne's intense heat, Sinner overcame Holger Rune. Shelton triumphed after Gael Monfils retired due to injury. Both players showcase resilience in the tournament's demanding third round.

Jannik Sinner. (Photo: ATP Tour X/@@atptour). Image Credit: ANI
Defending champion and top-seeded Jannik Sinner has advanced to the Australian Open quarterfinals after securing a hard-won victory over Holger Rune in the fourth round on Sunday. Despite grappling with his fitness, Sinner managed to defeat Rune 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. Ahead of the match, Sinner consulted with the tournament doctor and skipped practice, aiming to manage his condition.

The Italian ace struggled with Melbourne's oppressive 32-degree heat and required a medical timeout during the third set. Despite appearing visibly drained, Sinner's perseverance paid off as he capitalized on Rune's 16 unforced errors, ultimately taking the third set and claiming an early break in the fourth to secure his place in the quarterfinals for the third time.

In a post-match statement to ATP's official website, Sinner acknowledged his physical struggles, mentioning his determination to compete against both his opponent and his physical limitations. In a separate match, 22-year-old Ben Shelton also made it to the quarterfinals after Gael Monfils retired due to injury during a grueling encounter. Shelton praised Monfils's exceptional skills and expressed admiration for the veteran player's resilience and influence in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

