Australia Dominates Women's Ashes with Early T20 Win

Australia has retained the Women's Ashes with three matches to spare, after a 57-run victory over England in the T20 opener in Sydney. The holders, who swept the one-day internationals this month, maintained an 8-0 lead to secure the series in their favor.

Batting first, Australia stormed to 198-7, led by Beth Mooney's 75 off 51 balls. Despite losing wickets rapidly, captain Tahlia McGrath and Mooney added a crucial 45-run partnership. England stumbled early in their response, with Saskia Dunkley's 59 being the sole highlight.

Georgia Wareham shone with the ball, claiming three wickets to restrict England to a meager 141. Despite the series victory, Australia's focus remains on winning every game. England, though yet to win the Ashes since 2014, aim to force a draw in the upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)