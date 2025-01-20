Left Menu

Australia Dominates Women's Ashes with Early T20 Win

Australia secured the Women's Ashes after beating England by 57 runs in the first T20 in Sydney. With a total score of 198-7, Australia took an unassailable 8-0 lead in the series. England's chase faltered, ensuring Australia retained the trophy as both teams prepare for remaining matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 18:04 IST
Australia Dominates Women's Ashes with Early T20 Win
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australia has retained the Women's Ashes with three matches to spare, after a 57-run victory over England in the T20 opener in Sydney. The holders, who swept the one-day internationals this month, maintained an 8-0 lead to secure the series in their favor.

Batting first, Australia stormed to 198-7, led by Beth Mooney's 75 off 51 balls. Despite losing wickets rapidly, captain Tahlia McGrath and Mooney added a crucial 45-run partnership. England stumbled early in their response, with Saskia Dunkley's 59 being the sole highlight.

Georgia Wareham shone with the ball, claiming three wickets to restrict England to a meager 141. Despite the series victory, Australia's focus remains on winning every game. England, though yet to win the Ashes since 2014, aim to force a draw in the upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025