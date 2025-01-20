Australia Dominates Women's Ashes with Early T20 Win
Australia secured the Women's Ashes after beating England by 57 runs in the first T20 in Sydney. With a total score of 198-7, Australia took an unassailable 8-0 lead in the series. England's chase faltered, ensuring Australia retained the trophy as both teams prepare for remaining matches.
Australia has retained the Women's Ashes with three matches to spare, after a 57-run victory over England in the T20 opener in Sydney. The holders, who swept the one-day internationals this month, maintained an 8-0 lead to secure the series in their favor.
Batting first, Australia stormed to 198-7, led by Beth Mooney's 75 off 51 balls. Despite losing wickets rapidly, captain Tahlia McGrath and Mooney added a crucial 45-run partnership. England stumbled early in their response, with Saskia Dunkley's 59 being the sole highlight.
Georgia Wareham shone with the ball, claiming three wickets to restrict England to a meager 141. Despite the series victory, Australia's focus remains on winning every game. England, though yet to win the Ashes since 2014, aim to force a draw in the upcoming matches.
