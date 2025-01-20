Rishabh Pant: Fearless Leadership and a Vision for IPL Success

Rishabh Pant, the newly-appointed Lucknow Super Giants skipper, has drawn leadership inspiration from India captain Rohit Sharma and other senior players on the national team. As the team embarks on a fresh journey, they rely on Pant's fearless batting and on-field dynamism.

Since his debut under Virat Kohli in 2017, Pant has also played alongside the inspirational Mahendra Singh Dhoni. ''I've learned from many captains and seniors because learning shouldn't be limited to your captain,'' Pant stated after his appointment. He emphasized the significance of care and trust, crucial in his leadership philosophy learned from Rohit.

Pant, the most expensive player in IPL history at Rs 27 crore, highlighted his approach for the team: backing players and maintaining clear communication. His leadership will focus on a 'never-say-die' attitude, ensuring 100% commitment on the field. Pant reunites with Zaheer Khan, the former India pace bowler, now LSG mentor, to continue his IPL journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)