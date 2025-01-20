Left Menu

Rishabh Pant: Fearless Leadership and a Vision for IPL Success

Rishabh Pant, the newly-appointed captain of Lucknow Super Giants, draws inspiration from senior Indian players, embracing leadership lessons from the likes of Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni. Underlining trust and fighting spirit, Pant plans to foster a supportive team culture, aiming for an IPL turnaround.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-01-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 18:08 IST
Rishabh Pant: Fearless Leadership and a Vision for IPL Success
Rishabh Pant
  • Country:
  • India

Rishabh Pant, the newly-appointed Lucknow Super Giants skipper, has drawn leadership inspiration from India captain Rohit Sharma and other senior players on the national team. As the team embarks on a fresh journey, they rely on Pant's fearless batting and on-field dynamism.

Since his debut under Virat Kohli in 2017, Pant has also played alongside the inspirational Mahendra Singh Dhoni. ''I've learned from many captains and seniors because learning shouldn't be limited to your captain,'' Pant stated after his appointment. He emphasized the significance of care and trust, crucial in his leadership philosophy learned from Rohit.

Pant, the most expensive player in IPL history at Rs 27 crore, highlighted his approach for the team: backing players and maintaining clear communication. His leadership will focus on a 'never-say-die' attitude, ensuring 100% commitment on the field. Pant reunites with Zaheer Khan, the former India pace bowler, now LSG mentor, to continue his IPL journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025