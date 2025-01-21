Left Menu

Italy Rugby: Celebrating 25 Years in the Six Nations

Italy aims to improve its Six Nations performance as it marks the 25th anniversary of its first participation. Coach Gonzalo Quesada has named 30 players to face Scotland on Feb 1. Italy's captain, Michele Lamaro, emphasizes growth and rising expectations following last year's success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 15:52 IST
Italy Rugby: Celebrating 25 Years in the Six Nations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Italy is preparing to enhance their performance in the Six Nations tournament as they celebrate the 25th anniversary of their inaugural participation, announced their captain at Tuesday's launch event.

The event, showcasing all team captains and coaches, was set against the historic backdrop of central Rome, near the Colosseum. Azzurri coach Gonzalo Quesada revealed a squad of 30 players, with Italy kicking off against Scotland at Murrayfield on Feb. 1, following their best-ever performance in the previous edition.

Michele Lamaro, Italy's captain, stated that the team is focused on continuous improvement and noted increased expectations from other teams following their three-game unbeaten streak last year. Andrea Duodo, head of the Italian Rugby Federation, reflected on Italy's journey since their memorable debut victory against Scotland in 2000.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025