Italy Rugby: Celebrating 25 Years in the Six Nations

Italy is preparing to enhance their performance in the Six Nations tournament as they celebrate the 25th anniversary of their inaugural participation, announced their captain at Tuesday's launch event.

The event, showcasing all team captains and coaches, was set against the historic backdrop of central Rome, near the Colosseum. Azzurri coach Gonzalo Quesada revealed a squad of 30 players, with Italy kicking off against Scotland at Murrayfield on Feb. 1, following their best-ever performance in the previous edition.

Michele Lamaro, Italy's captain, stated that the team is focused on continuous improvement and noted increased expectations from other teams following their three-game unbeaten streak last year. Andrea Duodo, head of the Italian Rugby Federation, reflected on Italy's journey since their memorable debut victory against Scotland in 2000.

