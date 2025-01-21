Hobart Hurricanes: A Major Step Towards Big Bash Glory

Hobart Hurricanes moved a step closer to winning their first Big Bash League title after achieving a thrilling 12-run victory over the Sydney Sixers at Bellerive Oval on Tuesday. The success guarantees them a direct place in the league's final.

It was Mitch Owen who sparked the Hurricanes' innings with three swift sixes, helping the team to accumulate 173-7 in their 20 overs. Despite slower innings from key players Ben McDermott and Caleb Jewell, who scored 42 and 40 respectively, Owen's initial explosion was crucial.

In response, the Sydney Sixers, missing their star player Steve Smith due to test commitments, could only reach 161-5. Jordan Silk's impressive 57 runs weren't enough to save the Sixers, with opponents Riley Meredith and Cameron Gannon taking two wickets each. The Sixers now face a must-win situation in their upcoming sudden-death match against either Sydney Thunder or Melbourne Stars.

