Sethu FC Triumphs Despite Odds, Stuns Odisha FC

Sethu FC overcame the challenge of playing with ten players to secure a 2-0 victory over Odisha FC in the Indian Women's League. Goals from Amnah Nababi propelled them to second place while ending Odisha's unbeaten run. The match featured strategic resilience from Sethu FC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-01-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 18:15 IST
Sethu FC defied expectations and overcame the odds to defeat Odisha FC 2-0 in the Indian Women's League on Tuesday. This thrilling match saw Sethu successfully compete with one fewer player for most of the game, thanks to goals by Amnah Nababi in the 69th and 82nd minutes.

This dramatic victory ended Odisha's unbeaten season start and catapulted Sethu FC to second place in the league standings, pushing Odisha to fourth. Sethu's tenacity was evident from the opening minutes as they dominated play, narrowly missing an opportunity with a header from a corner in the fourth minute.

Despite being reduced to ten players after a 20th-minute red card, Sethu's tactical ingenuity allowed them to withstand Odisha's advances. Yeboah's close attempt in the first half kept tension high as Sethu's defense held strong. Their second-half strategies secured a well-deserved triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)

