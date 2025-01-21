India Triumphs in Physically Disabled Champions Trophy
India claimed victory over England by 79 runs to win the Physically Disabled Champions Trophy. Key performances by Yogendra Bhadoria, who scored 73 runs, and Radhika Prasad, taking four wickets, led to the win. The team demonstrated exceptional spirit and skill throughout the tournament.
In a remarkable display of skill and spirit, India secured a 79-run victory over England to clinch the Physically Disabled Champions Trophy on Tuesday. Standout performances from Yogendra Bhadoria and Radhika Prasad were pivotal in India's triumph.
India posted an impressive 197/4 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to Bhadoria's blistering 73 off just 40 deliveries. His innings included four boundaries and five sixes, setting the tone for India's formidable total.
Radhika Prasad's outstanding bowling figures of 4/19 dismantled England's batting lineup, while Vikrant Keni and Ravindra Sante also contributed crucial wickets. The triumph signifies a proud moment for the Indian team, embodying heart and determination throughout the tournament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
