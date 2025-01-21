Left Menu

Suryakumar Yadav Endorses Sanju Samson's Vital Role Ahead of T20I Clash

India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has reaffirmed Sanju Samson's pivotal role in the squad, praising his recent performances and dispelling any doubts about his wicketkeeper position as India prepares for the T20I series against England in Kolkata. Samson's impressive track record solidifies his place in the upcoming challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 20:09 IST
Sanju Samson (Photo: X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
In the lead-up to the T20I series against England, India's captain Suryakumar Yadav has unequivocally backed wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson. Speaking to reporters in Kolkata, Yadav emphasized Samson's significant contributions to the team, which he believes eliminates any concerns regarding his place in the squad.

Suryakumar praised Samson's performance over the past few matches, highlighting his ability to seize opportunities. "Sanju has excelled in the last seven to eight games, demonstrating his potential," Yadav said. The captain stressed that such player performance is critical for the team's success, expressing satisfaction with Samson's achievements.

Samson's consistent showing further cements his role as a formidable wicketkeeper-batter for India. After overcoming challenges in previous months, he found his rhythm in T20Is last year, notably excelling against Bangladesh and South Africa. With an impressive record, including 436 runs in 13 matches, India's squad is fortified for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

