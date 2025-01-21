Left Menu

Legal Chess Moves: FIDE's Battle with Magnus Carlsen

A dispute between the chess federation FIDE and Magnus Carlsen escalates over the branding of the Freestyle Chess series. FIDE insists its authority on world titles, while the Freestyle series faces legal threats if branded a 'World Championship' without an agreement respecting FIDE's governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 21:49 IST
The ongoing battle between the International Chess Federation (FIDE) and world-renowned chess player Magnus Carlsen has reached new heights. On Tuesday, FIDE criticized the Freestyle Chess Players Club (FCPC), co-owned by Carlsen, for branding their series as a 'World Championship.' The governing body warned of potential legal action.

The Freestyle Chess World Championship, scheduled to start next month in Germany, promises to feature top players across several countries, including stops in Paris, New York, Delhi, and Cape Town. However, FIDE insists that such branding contradicts its established authority over world chess titles, as stated in the FIDE Handbook.

Carlsen, recently disqualified from a rapid world championship event over a dress code violation, still seeks compromise with FIDE. The Federation is open to dialogue but demands the series drop its 'World Championship' label. Legal avenues remain on the table if no agreement is reached.

(With inputs from agencies.)

