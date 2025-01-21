Legal Chess Moves: FIDE's Battle with Magnus Carlsen

The ongoing battle between the International Chess Federation (FIDE) and world-renowned chess player Magnus Carlsen has reached new heights. On Tuesday, FIDE criticized the Freestyle Chess Players Club (FCPC), co-owned by Carlsen, for branding their series as a 'World Championship.' The governing body warned of potential legal action.

The Freestyle Chess World Championship, scheduled to start next month in Germany, promises to feature top players across several countries, including stops in Paris, New York, Delhi, and Cape Town. However, FIDE insists that such branding contradicts its established authority over world chess titles, as stated in the FIDE Handbook.

Carlsen, recently disqualified from a rapid world championship event over a dress code violation, still seeks compromise with FIDE. The Federation is open to dialogue but demands the series drop its 'World Championship' label. Legal avenues remain on the table if no agreement is reached.

