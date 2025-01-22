Left Menu

Thrilling Upsets and Comebacks Mark Champions League Night

Liverpool secured a spot in the Champions League's last 16 by defeating Lille. Barcelona staged a stunning comeback to beat Benfica 5-4 in a goal-laden match. Atletico Madrid also clinched a dramatic win. Dortmund's struggles continued with a loss to Bologna, while Atalanta bolstered their qualification hopes.

Liverpool made history as they became the first team to guarantee a place in the Champions League last 16 with a 2-1 win over Lille. Harvey Elliott's decisive deflected shot sealed the victory after a thrilling match that saw Mohamed Salah open scoring for the Reds.

In a dramatic comeback, Barcelona overturned a two-goal deficit to defeat Benfica 5-4 in a tense encounter that featured nine goals. Raphinha's last-minute goal sealed Barcelona's triumph and maintained their record of six unbeaten matches.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid pulled off a last-gasp victory with a 90th-minute goal by Julian Alvarez, overcoming a red card setback to beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-1. Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund's challenges continued in a 2-1 loss to Bologna. Atalanta cemented their qualification hopes with a 5-0 victory over Graz.

