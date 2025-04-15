Polish Women's Boxing League: A Punching Comeback

Poland's women's boxing is experiencing a renaissance, thanks to the revival of its domestic league, a key infrastructure missing for 22 years. Former world champion Dariusz Michalczewski believes this change is pivotal for maintaining consistent international success.

With Polish female boxers earning accolades at the Olympics, World Championships, and the World Cup, Michalczewski emphasizes that the men should take heed. Highlighting the league's importance, the sports minister labels it vital for Olympic success.

The league, featuring eight teams and various weight categories, aims to restore boxing as Poland's national discipline. It offers a genuine sporting spectacle, a sharp contrast to the celebrity-driven 'freak fights'. Poland's recent achievements in the World Cup substantiate the league's impact.

