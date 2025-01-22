Teen Arrested for Online Abuse Against Sophia Havertz

In a troubling incident highlighting the darker side of sports fandom, a teenager has been arrested for allegedly sending abusive online messages to Sophia Havertz, the wife of Arsenal's forward, Kai Havertz. The arrest was confirmed by Hertfordshire Police on Tuesday.

Following Arsenal's exit from the FA Cup at the hands of Manchester United, Sophia Havertz took to Instagram to share the alarming messages, one of which included a threat against her unborn child. The game had ended in heartbreak for Arsenal after Kai Havertz missed a critical penalty shot.

The 17-year-old suspect, hailing from St Albans, was arrested on suspicion of malicious communications. According to the English Press Association, he has since been released on bail as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)