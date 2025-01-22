Left Menu

Teen Arrested for Online Abuse Against Sophia Havertz

A 17-year-old from St Albans has been arrested for sending abusive messages to Sophia Havertz, wife of Arsenal's Kai Havertz, following their FA Cup loss. Sophia revealed the threats on social media. The teenager has been released on bail.

In a troubling incident highlighting the darker side of sports fandom, a teenager has been arrested for allegedly sending abusive online messages to Sophia Havertz, the wife of Arsenal's forward, Kai Havertz. The arrest was confirmed by Hertfordshire Police on Tuesday.

Following Arsenal's exit from the FA Cup at the hands of Manchester United, Sophia Havertz took to Instagram to share the alarming messages, one of which included a threat against her unborn child. The game had ended in heartbreak for Arsenal after Kai Havertz missed a critical penalty shot.

The 17-year-old suspect, hailing from St Albans, was arrested on suspicion of malicious communications. According to the English Press Association, he has since been released on bail as investigations continue.

