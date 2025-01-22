Stars Align for Crucial Ranji Trophy Showdowns

The prestigious Ranji Trophy will witness a star-studded lineup as it resumes on Thursday, with big names such as Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant participating. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has stressed the importance of domestic cricket, prompting these players to bolster their respective state teams.

Mumbai, the defending champions, are set to feature Rohit Sharma for the first time in nearly a decade. Under Ajinkya Rahane's leadership, Sharma will likely open alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, facing off against a strong Jammu and Kashmir team. Mumbai aims to recover its form after an initial setback, seeking a record 43rd title.

Meanwhile, a high-stakes clash between Delhi and Saurashtra will see Rishabh Pant take on teammates Ravindra Jadeja and Cheteshwar Pujara. Both teams must secure a win to stay competitive in Group D, showcasing the intense race to the quarterfinals.

(With inputs from agencies.)