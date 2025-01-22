Left Menu

Thrilling Day of Matches at Australian Open 2023

Day 11 of the Australian Open 2023 witnessed intense matches. Highlights included Ben Shelton leading Sonego, Iga Swiatek defeating Navarro to set up a clash with Keys, who overcame Svitolina. Other players also impressed with their performances as the tournament nears its climax.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 22-01-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 12:17 IST
Day 11 of the Australian Open 2023 brought excitement and intense tennis action to fans at Melbourne Park. American 21st seed Ben Shelton secured a two-set lead against Italian Lorenzo Sonego, inching closer to his first semi-final appearance.

Iga Swiatek, the Polish second seed, stormed into the semi-finals with a dominant 6-1, 6-2 win over Emma Navarro, setting up a crucial clash against Madison Keys, who battled past Elina Svitolina.

Elsewhere, several top-tier performances were recorded as players like Badosa, Zverev, and Sabalenka also continued their impressive journeys, heading into the tournament's closing stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

