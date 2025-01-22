Jasprit Bumrah: ICC's Undisputed No. 1 Test Bowler

India's Jasprit Bumrah has once again proven his mettle by maintaining his position as the undisputed No. 1 Test bowler according to the latest ICC rankings, released Wednesday.

After achieving a historic highest-ever rating of 907 points for an Indian bowler in January, Bumrah has upped his tally to a career-best 908 points. Positions behind him include Australia's Pat Cummins with 841 points and South Africa's Kagiso Rabada at 837.

In terms of all-rounders in Test cricket, there has been no movement at the top. India's Ravindra Jadeja continues to lead with 400 points, followed by South Africa's Marco Jansen and Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan. Meanwhile, Pakistan's Noman Ali impressed with a six-wicket performance, breaking into the top-10.

