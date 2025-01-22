Left Menu

Thrilling Matches Define Australian Open Day 11

Day 11 of the Australian Open witnessed thrilling quarter-finals. Jannik Sinner and Ben Shelton claimed victories in intense matches, while Iga Swiatek and Madison Keys continued their formidable campaigns. The defending champions, old and new faces clashed in dramatic encounters, setting the stage for exciting semi-final showdowns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 22-01-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 15:40 IST
The Australian Open's 11th day delivered high-octane action with Jannik Sinner seizing a strong start against local favorite Alex de Minaur, clinching the opener 6-3. In a riveting encounter, Ben Shelton weathered a fierce challenge from Lorenzo Sonego to emerge triumphant in four sets, marking his first semi-final at Melbourne Park.

Iga Swiatek maintained her commanding form, dispatching Emma Navarro with a decisive 6-1, 6-2 win to reach another semi-final. Meanwhile, Madison Keys showcased resilience by overturning a set deficit to defeat Elina Svitolina, booking her spot in the final four for the third time at the tournament.

As the tournament progresses, defending champions and emerging stars are set on a collision course, promising an edge-of-the-seat experience for tennis fans as anticipation builds for the upcoming semi-finals.

