India Assembles Star-Studded Squad for Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and World Championships bronze winner Lakshya Sen are set to lead a formidable 14-member Indian team for the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship, scheduled to take place in Qingdao, China from February 11-16.

India, who secured a bronze medal at the previous tournament in Dubai in 2023, is determined to achieve an even greater feat. According to the Badminton Association of India, the team's selection was heavily influenced by players' world rankings and current forms. The lineup includes seasoned performers like HS Prannoy and Malvika Bansod in singles, and star doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, among others.

The women's doubles will see potential pairings of either Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly or Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto, with the latter also competing in mixed doubles with Dhruv Kapila. BAI's secretary general Sanjay Mishra expressed confidence in the team's potential, stressing their target of reaching the finals this year.

