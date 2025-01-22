Left Menu

Abhishek Sharma's Explosive Innings Thrills India Fans

Abhishek Sharma led India to a commanding seven-wicket victory against England with a 79-run blitz off 34 balls in the T20 opener. India chased England's 132-run total effortlessly, with Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy dismantling the visitors' lineup. Chennai will host the second match on Sunday.

India's cricket team showcased their formidable batting prowess as they secured a seven-wicket victory over England at the Eden Gardens in the opening T20 International. The star of the show was opener Abhishek Sharma, whose destructive innings of 79 runs off just 34 balls included eight sixes and five fours.

England, despite a fighting 68 from their captain Jos Buttler, were restricted to 132 runs in their 20 overs. India's bowlers, led by left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh, dismantled England's top order, setting the stage for their batsmen to dominate the chase.

Abhishek's knock, along with useful contributions from Sanju Samson and others, ensured that India reached the target in just 12.5 overs. The second match of the series will take place in Chennai on Sunday, promising more cricketing action.

