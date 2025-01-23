Left Menu

Bayern Munich's Champions League Woes: Feyenoord Upset

Bayern Munich's struggles in the Champions League continue after a 3-0 defeat to Feyenoord, jeopardizing their progression. Despite dominating possession and attempts, Bayern failed to capitalize on opportunities, while Feyenoord capitalized on counterattacks. Comments from players and coach highlight the need for improvement and a critical upcoming match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rotterdam | Updated: 23-01-2025 09:15 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 09:10 IST
Bayern Munich's Champions League Woes: Feyenoord Upset
Olympic football tournament Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Bayern Munich's Champions League journey faced another setback with a disappointing 3-0 loss to Feyenoord, marking their third defeat of the competition. The Bavarian club is now at risk of missing out on a direct spot in the round of 16, necessitating success in upcoming matches.

Despite controlling much of the game, Bayern Munich was unable to convert numerous chances, as noted by midfielder Joshua Kimmich. In contrast, Feyenoord, led by Santiago Giménez's two goals and Ayase Ueda's late strike, took advantage of defensive lapses from Bayern.

Coach Vincent Kompany acknowledged Feyenoord's deserving victory, pointing out Bayern's need for greater efficiency and cohesion. As the team prepares to face Slovan Bratislava, Bayern is focused on securing a top-8 position to avoid a playoff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Regulatory Sandboxes: Accelerating Digital Health Innovation and Ensuring Patient Safety

The Role of Technology Markets in Driving Innovation Across European Industries

A Digital Health Revolution: Ayushman Bharat’s Road to Universal Health Coverage

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025