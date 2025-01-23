Norway Set to Lead Europe in VAR Abandonment

Norway is on the verge of becoming the first European nation to formally reject the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system in football, following a crucial vote by the country's premier soccer clubs.

According to Norsk Toppfotball, an organization representing Norway's top two leagues, 19 clubs voted against the continued use of VAR, while only 13 clubs supported it. This development means the ultimate decision will rest with the Norwegian soccer federation, which is expected to make its call in March.

Cato Haug, chairman of Norsk Toppfotball, acknowledged the potential of VAR technology but noted that the majority opinion among clubs was that the current system fails to perform adequately. The sentiment resonates with Norwegian fans who argue that VAR disrupts the natural flow of games—a complaint echoed in neighboring Sweden, which has similarly resisted adopting the technology. Meanwhile, Premier League clubs in England have opted to retain VAR, highlighting the division across Europe.

