Left Menu

Norway Set to Lead Europe in VAR Abandonment

Norway may become Europe's first country to discard the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system after a vote showed most top league clubs opposed it. Criticism from fans about disrupting game flow adds pressure on the Norwegian soccer federation, which will decide VAR's fate next March.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oslo | Updated: 23-01-2025 09:16 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 09:13 IST
Norway Set to Lead Europe in VAR Abandonment
Gaza soccer players Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Norway

Norway is on the verge of becoming the first European nation to formally reject the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system in football, following a crucial vote by the country's premier soccer clubs.

According to Norsk Toppfotball, an organization representing Norway's top two leagues, 19 clubs voted against the continued use of VAR, while only 13 clubs supported it. This development means the ultimate decision will rest with the Norwegian soccer federation, which is expected to make its call in March.

Cato Haug, chairman of Norsk Toppfotball, acknowledged the potential of VAR technology but noted that the majority opinion among clubs was that the current system fails to perform adequately. The sentiment resonates with Norwegian fans who argue that VAR disrupts the natural flow of games—a complaint echoed in neighboring Sweden, which has similarly resisted adopting the technology. Meanwhile, Premier League clubs in England have opted to retain VAR, highlighting the division across Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Regulatory Sandboxes: Accelerating Digital Health Innovation and Ensuring Patient Safety

The Role of Technology Markets in Driving Innovation Across European Industries

A Digital Health Revolution: Ayushman Bharat’s Road to Universal Health Coverage

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025