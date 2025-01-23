Atiqa Mir: Breaking Barriers in World Series Karting

Atiqa Mir, a young karting sensation from India, is poised to make history as the first Indian female to participate in the prestigious World Series Karting (WSK) Championships. Signed by the illustrious 29-time champions Babyrace, Atiqa will compete across all three WSK Championships this year.

Following her remarkable performance in test sessions at the La Conca circuit in Italy, Atiqa will now challenge over 60 competitors in the Mini class, starting with the WSK Super Master Series. This achievement underscores her dedication and potential in the world of karting.

Joining the ranks of celebrated drivers who have honed their skills in WSK, Atiqa draws inspiration from her father, Asif Nazir, a pioneer in Indian karting. As she embarks on this exciting journey, she is ready to face new tracks and conditions, with her father by her side offering guidance and support.

(With inputs from agencies.)