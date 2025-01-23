Left Menu

Atiqa Mir: Breaking Barriers in World Series Karting

Atiqa Mir, a 10-year-old karting prodigy from India, is set to make history as the first Indian female to compete in the World Series Karting Championships. Competing with Babyrace, she will race in all WSK series this year, marking a significant milestone in her budding career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muroleccesse | Updated: 23-01-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 13:52 IST
Atiqa Mir: Breaking Barriers in World Series Karting
Atiqa Mir

Atiqa Mir, a young karting sensation from India, is poised to make history as the first Indian female to participate in the prestigious World Series Karting (WSK) Championships. Signed by the illustrious 29-time champions Babyrace, Atiqa will compete across all three WSK Championships this year.

Following her remarkable performance in test sessions at the La Conca circuit in Italy, Atiqa will now challenge over 60 competitors in the Mini class, starting with the WSK Super Master Series. This achievement underscores her dedication and potential in the world of karting.

Joining the ranks of celebrated drivers who have honed their skills in WSK, Atiqa draws inspiration from her father, Asif Nazir, a pioneer in Indian karting. As she embarks on this exciting journey, she is ready to face new tracks and conditions, with her father by her side offering guidance and support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025