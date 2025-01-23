Sabalenka Storms into Third Australian Open Final

Aryna Sabalenka, the double defending champion, showcased her prowess at the Australian Open by overcoming Paula Badosa with a score of 6-4, 6-2. Her victory marks her third consecutive appearance in the Australian Open final.

Despite early setbacks in the match, where Sabalenka trailed 2-0 due to several unforced errors, the Belarusian quickly regained her form. Utilizing her powerful forehand, she managed to break Badosa twice, securing a lead in the first set.

Badosa, who earlier surprised many by defeating Coco Gauff, struggled in her first Grand Slam semi-final. Under mounting pressure, she double-faulted, granting Sabalenka an early advantage in the second set. Sabalenka capitalized on this, closing the match confidently with a stunning forehand down the line.

(With inputs from agencies.)