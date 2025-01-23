Left Menu

Sabalenka Storms into Third Australian Open Final

Aryna Sabalenka defeated Paula Badosa 6-4, 6-2 to advance to her third consecutive Australian Open final. She overcame initial unforced errors to dominate and awaits the winner of the match between Iga Swiatek and Madison Keys, aiming for her fourth Grand Slam title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 15:50 IST
Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka, the double defending champion, showcased her prowess at the Australian Open by overcoming Paula Badosa with a score of 6-4, 6-2. Her victory marks her third consecutive appearance in the Australian Open final.

Despite early setbacks in the match, where Sabalenka trailed 2-0 due to several unforced errors, the Belarusian quickly regained her form. Utilizing her powerful forehand, she managed to break Badosa twice, securing a lead in the first set.

Badosa, who earlier surprised many by defeating Coco Gauff, struggled in her first Grand Slam semi-final. Under mounting pressure, she double-faulted, granting Sabalenka an early advantage in the second set. Sabalenka capitalized on this, closing the match confidently with a stunning forehand down the line.

(With inputs from agencies.)

