Nallappan Mohanraj: Leading FC Bengaluru United to New Heights

Former India international Nallappan Mohanraj has taken the helm as head coach of FC Bengaluru United for the forthcoming I-League second Division season. Mohanraj brings substantial experience, holding an AFC 'A' Diploma Coaching Certificate, and a history of coaching India's U-19, U-20, and U-23 teams.

Mohanraj's leadership previously propelled Tamil Nadu to the Santosh Trophy final after an eight-year gap, and he has represented India internationally from 2008 to 2013, even captaining the U-19 team during the AFC U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers in 2007. At the club level, he's known for his milestones with Mohun Bagan, ATK Kolkata, and winning the ISL in 2014 with Chennaiyin FC.

Gaurav Manchanda, Founder of Nimida Sports and club owner, expressed confidence in Mohanraj's ability to elevate team performance. Mohanraj is eager to begin this new chapter, with FC Bengaluru United set to face SAT Tirur in their bid to qualify for the I-League 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)