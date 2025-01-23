Left Menu

Nallappan Mohanraj: Leading FC Bengaluru United to New Heights

Former India international Nallappan Mohanraj has been appointed as the head coach for FC Bengaluru United in the upcoming I-League second Division season. With his AFC ‘A’ Diploma and extensive experience, Mohanraj aims to propel the team to new successes, beginning with an upcoming match against SAT Tirur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-01-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 17:05 IST
Nallappan Mohanraj: Leading FC Bengaluru United to New Heights

Former India international Nallappan Mohanraj has taken the helm as head coach of FC Bengaluru United for the forthcoming I-League second Division season. Mohanraj brings substantial experience, holding an AFC 'A' Diploma Coaching Certificate, and a history of coaching India's U-19, U-20, and U-23 teams.

Mohanraj's leadership previously propelled Tamil Nadu to the Santosh Trophy final after an eight-year gap, and he has represented India internationally from 2008 to 2013, even captaining the U-19 team during the AFC U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers in 2007. At the club level, he's known for his milestones with Mohun Bagan, ATK Kolkata, and winning the ISL in 2014 with Chennaiyin FC.

Gaurav Manchanda, Founder of Nimida Sports and club owner, expressed confidence in Mohanraj's ability to elevate team performance. Mohanraj is eager to begin this new chapter, with FC Bengaluru United set to face SAT Tirur in their bid to qualify for the I-League 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025